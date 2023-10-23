UGI (NYSE:UGI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

UGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UGI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.50.

UGI opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 189.8% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

