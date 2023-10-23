National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National HealthCare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

National HealthCare Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NHC opened at $66.50 on Friday. National HealthCare has a 12-month low of $51.56 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.12. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.26.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $282.58 million for the quarter.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is currently 114.01%.

Insider Activity at National HealthCare

In related news, Director James Paul Abernathy sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $105,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National HealthCare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 279.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co purchased a new stake in National HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $523,000. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

