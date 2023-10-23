StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Trading Up 1.0 %

MNOV opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.96.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

About MediciNova

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MediciNova by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 16,488 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MediciNova by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 498,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

