Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

EGO has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.49.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 127.64, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $229.86 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 1.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,925,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,826,000 after acquiring an additional 130,846 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9.0% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 25,472,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,930 shares during the period. Aegis Financial Corp lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 1.2% during the first quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 488,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 7.8% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 386,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 27,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

