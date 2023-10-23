EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SATS. Citigroup decreased their price target on EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on EchoStar from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

SATS opened at $14.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EchoStar has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $453.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.90 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 5.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 27.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 181.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 44,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 28,419 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 13.4% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 56.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 24,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 19.4% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 48,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

