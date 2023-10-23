Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.35.

Superior Plus Stock Down 2.4 %

SPB stock opened at C$9.56 on Thursday. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$9.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C$0.07. Superior Plus had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of C$581.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$750.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.6799431 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

