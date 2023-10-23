StockNews.com Upgrades Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

HR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

NYSE HR opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 0.80. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -269.57%.

In other news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $538,965.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,458.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 63,526,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,198,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,751,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,386,000 after buying an additional 425,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,728,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,342,000 after buying an additional 109,568 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,251,000 after buying an additional 585,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,838,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,993,000 after purchasing an additional 292,677 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

