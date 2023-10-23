Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Sunoco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.25.

Sunoco Price Performance

NYSE:SUN opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.842 per share. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,747,000 after buying an additional 55,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 827,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,655,000 after purchasing an additional 53,931 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sunoco by 26.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after acquiring an additional 82,745 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sunoco by 11.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,141,000 after purchasing an additional 37,283 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Sunoco by 56.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 350,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,171,000 after purchasing an additional 126,626 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

