StockNews.com Lowers M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTB. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.62.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $113.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $172.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.49.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.01%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,163.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

