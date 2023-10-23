Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $7.28.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Air Industries Group will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.33% of Air Industries Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

