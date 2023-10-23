Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRIFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Price Performance

Air Industries Group stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $7.28.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Air Industries Group will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRIFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.33% of Air Industries Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

