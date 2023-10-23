Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Price Performance
Air Industries Group stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $7.28.
Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Air Industries Group will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Air Industries Group
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Air Industries Group
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.