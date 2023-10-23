China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.11 on Thursday. China Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28.

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 77.41% and a negative net margin of 39.33%.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.