Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSI opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.67. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $3.70.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

About Flexible Solutions International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

