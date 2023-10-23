Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FSI opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.67. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $3.70.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International
About Flexible Solutions International
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Flexible Solutions International
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.