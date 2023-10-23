American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered American Equity Investment Life from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.38.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

AEL opened at $53.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.75.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $851.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 600.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $866,343.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $5,244,720.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $866,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,299 shares of company stock valued at $30,415,632 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $721,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,291,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.