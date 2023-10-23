Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CO stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Global Cord Blood has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $363.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CO. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067,412 shares in the last quarter.

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

