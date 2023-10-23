StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $9.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114,307 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

