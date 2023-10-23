ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Price Performance

OBSV stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $2.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 483,490 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 12.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 155,366 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter worth $192,000. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Further Reading

