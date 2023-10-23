Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.11.

CABA stock opened at $13.42 on Thursday. Cabaletta Bio has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $534.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. On average, research analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $193,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $351,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $487,850. 12.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,820,000. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,368,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,573,000 after acquiring an additional 533,186 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,221,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 386.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 99,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $531,000.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

