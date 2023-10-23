Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $51.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KTB. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.57.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $47.10 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $33.84 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.38.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $616.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.52 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 82.45%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,201,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,353 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,837,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after acquiring an additional 479,542 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 518,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,100,000 after acquiring an additional 283,720 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,087.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 253,431 shares during the period.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

