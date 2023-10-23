Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $8.00.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $432.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.22 million. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 7.08%. Equities analysts predict that Concrete Pumping will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce F. Young sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $110,930.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,275,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,364,834.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 2.2% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 495,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 41.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,163 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 128.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 9.6% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

