StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AVID. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities lowered Avid Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.05 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Avid Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $27.05 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Avid Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AVID stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $33.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avid Technology by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,539 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,772,000 after acquiring an additional 710,031 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,377,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,634,000 after acquiring an additional 630,285 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after acquiring an additional 602,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $20,908,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Stories

