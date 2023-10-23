Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of AY stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $312.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.89 million. On average, analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 1,271.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

