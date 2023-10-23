Societe Generale Begins Coverage on ARM (NASDAQ:ARM)

Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ARM. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on ARM in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 62.05.

ARM opened at 47.87 on Thursday. ARM has a 1 year low of 46.50 and a 1 year high of 69.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,833,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

