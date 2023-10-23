Softcat (LON:SCT) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

SCT opened at GBX 1,404 ($17.15) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,452.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,412.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. Softcat has a twelve month low of GBX 1,061 ($12.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,549 ($18.92). The firm has a market cap of £2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,600.00, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

