Softcat (LON:SCT) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Softcat Stock Down 1.6 %
SCT opened at GBX 1,404 ($17.15) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,452.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,412.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. Softcat has a twelve month low of GBX 1,061 ($12.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,549 ($18.92). The firm has a market cap of £2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,600.00, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.78.
Softcat Company Profile
