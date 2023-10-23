Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Affimed from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Affimed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Affimed

Affimed Stock Performance

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65. The company has a market cap of $53.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Affimed has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.55.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 357.49% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Affimed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Affimed during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the first quarter worth $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 42.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Affimed by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Affimed

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.