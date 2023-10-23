Shore Capital Lowers Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) to Sell

Shore Capital downgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £115 ($140.47) to £111 ($135.58) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SPX

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Trading Down 2.5 %

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Cuts Dividend

LON:SPX opened at GBX 8,174 ($99.84) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,868.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.59. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of GBX 8,106 ($99.01) and a 1 year high of £123.50 ($150.85). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9,520.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a GBX 46 ($0.56) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,473.68%.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.