Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMBA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ambarella from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Ambarella from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Ambarella from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.50.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $49.90 on Thursday. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.82.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.02 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 33.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $45,508.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,208 shares in the company, valued at $422,172.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $45,508.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,208 shares in the company, valued at $422,172.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,484 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,033.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,893,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,576 shares of company stock valued at $606,992 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Ambarella by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

