ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $2.70.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

