Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays cut Rathbones Group to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,050 ($25.04) to GBX 1,950 ($23.82) in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rathbones Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,061.25 ($25.18).

RAT stock opened at GBX 1,470 ($17.96) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,682.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,823.28. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,013.70, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.63. Rathbones Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,436 ($17.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,245 ($27.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a GBX 34 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $29.00. Rathbones Group’s payout ratio is currently 16,301.37%.

In other news, insider Iain Cummings acquired 42 shares of Rathbones Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,697 ($20.73) per share, for a total transaction of £712.74 ($870.58). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 60 shares of company stock worth $102,288. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.

