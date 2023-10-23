Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DNLM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dunelm Group to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,300 ($15.88) to GBX 1,000 ($12.21) in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($16.37) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,228 ($15.00).

Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,019 ($12.45) on Thursday. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of GBX 765 ($9.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,335.54 ($16.31). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,089.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,112.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.98. The company has a market cap of £2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,377.03, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a GBX 27 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is 5,675.68%.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

