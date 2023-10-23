Arbuthnot Banking Group’s (ARBB) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ARBB opened at GBX 932.50 ($11.39) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 955.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 965.09. The stock has a market cap of £150.79 million, a PE ratio of 421.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.03. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 801 ($9.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,150 ($14.05).

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.