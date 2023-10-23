Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$51.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$53.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PPL. Citigroup set a C$42.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. CSFB lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$51.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$49.57.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

TSE PPL opened at C$41.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$38.79 and a twelve month high of C$49.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.93.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.07 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 28.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0772595 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.28%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.