True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$2.25

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on TNT.UN. Raymond James lowered their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0248 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -428.57%.
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.
