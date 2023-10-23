Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley raised Cohu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.38.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cohu has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Cohu had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $168.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,369.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cohu by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cohu by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

