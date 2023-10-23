Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of DY stock opened at $84.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.10. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $77.33 and a 12-month high of $122.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.71%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dycom Industries

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $54,612.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,205 shares in the company, valued at $459,965.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 35.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Stories

