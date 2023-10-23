StockNews.com Lowers Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ LOAN opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $5.95.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is 95.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 19,792.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,651,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,774,000 after buying an additional 10,598,236 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 218,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 145,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

