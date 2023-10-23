StockNews.com Lowers Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
NASDAQ LOAN opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $5.95.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is 95.75%.
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.
