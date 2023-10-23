Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut Northern Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.95.

Northern Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $64.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day moving average is $75.00.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Northern Trust by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

