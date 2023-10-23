Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $24.31 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $259,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

