ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ENG opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.77. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 229.24%. The business had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter.
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
