ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENG opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.77. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 229.24%. The business had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ENGlobal

About ENGlobal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 1st quarter worth about $1,064,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ENGlobal by 492.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 208,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ENGlobal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in ENGlobal by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 62,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.