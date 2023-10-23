StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered OpGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

OPGN stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. OpGen has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $9.05.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 1,283.79% and a negative return on equity of 254.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.60) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OpGen will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OpGen by 571.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen during the first quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OpGen during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OpGen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

