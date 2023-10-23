AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.14.

AECOM Trading Down 0.2 %

ACM opened at $77.98 on Thursday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $69.46 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.85.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,898,308.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,256.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 2.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in AECOM by 3.5% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 2.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 4.9% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 80.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

