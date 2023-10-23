StockNews.com Downgrades Brunswick (NYSE:BC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BC. B. Riley cut their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Brunswick from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $109.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.80.

Brunswick Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE BC opened at $72.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.27. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $64.55 and a 12 month high of $93.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brunswick will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 26,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,152,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

