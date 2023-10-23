Nature Wood Group Limited’s (NASDAQ:NWGL) Quiet Period Will Expire on October 23rd

Nature Wood Group’s (NASDAQ:NWGL – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, October 23rd. Nature Wood Group had issued 750,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 12th. The total size of the offering was $6,750,000 based on an initial share price of $9.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Nature Wood Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWGL opened at $10.45 on Monday. Nature Wood Group has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

About Nature Wood Group

Nature Wood Group Limited, an integrated forestry company, engages in up-stream forest management and harvesting, and down-stream wood-processing and distribution activities. The company offers a range of products, including logs, decking and flooring products, sawn timber, recycled and synthesized charcoal, machine-made charcoal, and essential oils.

