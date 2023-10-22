Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,110,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,073.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $102.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion, a PE ratio of 84.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

