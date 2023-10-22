Wealth Architects LLC Purchases 31 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $853.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $352.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $429.17 and a twelve month high of $925.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $854.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $800.82.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.