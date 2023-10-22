Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Raised by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,245 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 2.5% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in Intel by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in Intel by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $155,319,000 after acquiring an additional 483,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Intel by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.92. The company had a trading volume of 32,303,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,069,476. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.45. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.24 billion, a PE ratio of -158.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

