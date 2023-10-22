Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 54,638 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 74.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54,638 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.9% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $47,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 546.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.5 %

QQQ traded down $5.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $354.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,559,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,197,624. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.70. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.08 and a 1 year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

