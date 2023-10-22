Avestar Capital LLC Has $402,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $94.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.00.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. Barclays lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

