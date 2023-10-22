281 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $14.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $853.63. 2,695,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,639. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $429.17 and a 12 month high of $925.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $854.98 and a 200 day moving average of $800.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $352.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

