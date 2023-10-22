245 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGOFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $853.63 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $429.17 and a 12 month high of $925.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $854.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $800.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

View Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

