245 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $853.63 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $429.17 and a 12 month high of $925.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $854.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $800.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

