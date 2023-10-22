Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 913 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE LOW opened at $190.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.80. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.96.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

